Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,172 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.29% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 585,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 439,972 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 207,708 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $873.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.32). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

