Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Blueprint Medicines worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,147,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,100. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

