Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. Wedbush boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $219,976.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $611,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,754 over the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

