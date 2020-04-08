Man Group plc Purchases 4,352 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 571.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Middleby’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

