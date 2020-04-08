Man Group plc Purchases 986 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.32% of ArcBest worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 84,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. ArcBest Corp has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $423.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

