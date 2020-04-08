Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Man Group plc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

