Man Group plc Sells 17,771 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Tenable worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tenable by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tenable by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076 in the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.