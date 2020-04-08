Man Group plc Sells 18,891 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,891 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average is $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

