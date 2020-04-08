Man Group plc Sells 2,438,827 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,438,827 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 3.13% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 136,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACRS. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.71% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

