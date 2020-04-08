Man Group plc Sells 35,533 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,533 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 157,475 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 581,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares during the period.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWC. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.