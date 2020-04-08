Man Group plc Sells 98,663 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,663 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.74% of Albireo Pharma worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $31,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,333 shares of company stock worth $45,032. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of ALBO opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. On average, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

