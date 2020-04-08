Man Group plc Takes Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.22% of CareDx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 988,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 486.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $812.57 million, a P/E ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,390 shares of company stock worth $863,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

