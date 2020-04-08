ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,148 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of ManpowerGroup worth $42,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from to in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

MAN stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

