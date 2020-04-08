Marc Montagner Sells 8,397 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $15,282.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Montagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $151,814.12.

EIGI opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.13.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

