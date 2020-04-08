Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Holdings Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Marchex worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Marchex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marchex by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Marchex by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 724,400 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,176.00. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $70,438.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,142,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,482. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

MCHX opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHX. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

