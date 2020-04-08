Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,314 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AHH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,417,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 275,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 144,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 358,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $607.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

