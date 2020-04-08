Mason Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 59.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 122.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.90.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

