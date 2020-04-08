Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 12,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TTEC by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in TTEC by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.