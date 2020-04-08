Mason Street Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 948,214 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,324,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,877 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,274,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 189,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 744,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.