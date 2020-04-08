Mason Street Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ABTX opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $36,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $149,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,350,390. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

