Mason Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLT shares. ValuEngine cut Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $346.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.85. Plantronics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

