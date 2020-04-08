Mason Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,665.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Sinai acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,410.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $689,160 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RC opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Ready Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.33%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

