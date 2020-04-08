Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 95,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

