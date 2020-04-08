Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTUS opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $712.80 million, a P/E ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

