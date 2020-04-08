Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in St. Joe by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $4,934,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $956.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.01. St. Joe Co has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $23.38.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

