Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in World Acceptance by 6,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The firm has a market cap of $351.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 20.84.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

