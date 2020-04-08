Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a market cap of $97.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 723,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 332,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

