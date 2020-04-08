Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,570 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 135,295 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 342,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

