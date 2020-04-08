Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.41% of Matthews International worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Matthews International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Matthews International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Matthews International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MATW. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MATW stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. Matthews International Corp has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $40.49.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

