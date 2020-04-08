MAV Beauty Brands (MAV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MAV Beauty Brands (TSE: MAV) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2020 – MAV Beauty Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

3/26/2020 – MAV Beauty Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – MAV Beauty Brands was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.00.

3/26/2020 – MAV Beauty Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50.

3/26/2020 – MAV Beauty Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$10.00 to C$7.00.

MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. MAV Beauty Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 million and a PE ratio of 19.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.61.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

