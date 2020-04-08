Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading Up 0.2%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.85 and last traded at $80.49, approximately 5,291,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,093,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

The stock has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

