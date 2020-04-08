MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Up 11.6%

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)’s stock price was up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.25, approximately 66,870,539 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 20,524,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFA. JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $493.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 64.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

