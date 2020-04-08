MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Cut to $12.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,494,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,710,000 after buying an additional 564,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,465,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,955,000 after buying an additional 376,588 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,476,000 after buying an additional 1,620,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,293,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,344,000 after buying an additional 482,075 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,030,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,624,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

