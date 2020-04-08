MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $12.91. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 27,410,045 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,657,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 820,020 shares of company stock worth $9,954,421. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

