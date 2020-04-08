Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.39% of Michaels Companies worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $255.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

