Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $107.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.