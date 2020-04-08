MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MITEY opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Get MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR alerts:

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.