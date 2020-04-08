Mizuho Reiterates “Hold” Rating for American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,328,000 after acquiring an additional 182,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,373,000 after acquiring an additional 149,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.