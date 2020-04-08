MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 758.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 839.81. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 516.08 ($6.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MJ Gleeson will post 4933.000078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

