MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) and McKesson (NASDAQ:MCK) Head-To-Head Analysis

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiCell Technologies -3.82% -10.72% -6.17% McKesson -0.41% 36.40% 4.44%

Volatility and Risk

MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McKesson has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and McKesson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiCell Technologies $7.44 million 6.14 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A McKesson $214.32 billion 0.11 $34.00 million $13.57 9.73

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than MultiCell Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MultiCell Technologies and McKesson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiCell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A McKesson 1 5 6 0 2.42

McKesson has a consensus price target of $162.73, indicating a potential upside of 23.20%. Given McKesson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than MultiCell Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of McKesson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McKesson beats MultiCell Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. It also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers; and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. In addition, the company operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, as well as supports independent pharmacy networks within North America and Europe; and supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems, and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty, and mail order pharmacies. Further, it provides software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The company serves retail national accounts, including national and regional chains, food and drug combinations, mail order pharmacies, and mass merchandisers; independent retail pharmacies; and institutional healthcare providers, such as hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care providers, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

