Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) PT Raised to $13.00

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mvb Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Mvb Financial stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Mvb Financial has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mvb Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mvb Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mvb Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Mvb Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

