Napco Security Technologies’ (NSSC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NSSC. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $412,263.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.