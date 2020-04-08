National Bank Financial Downgrades Shawcor (TSE:SCL) to Sector Perform

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of SCL opened at C$2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.85.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$334.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at C$82,981.47. Also, Director James Derrick bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,709.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 166,749 shares of company stock worth $245,499.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

