National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 312,206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,499,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.51. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.