National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $30.21, approximately 2,012,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,336,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley raised National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

