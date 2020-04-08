Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Up 9.3%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares were up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.17, 661,351 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 372,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

UEPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 47,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $142,459.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,060 shares of company stock worth $700,945. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

