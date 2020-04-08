Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $440.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $440.00 target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur Netflix auf Outperform” mit einem Kursziel von 440 US-Dollar belassen. Jungste App-Downloads starkten erst recht seine Einschatzung, dass die Marktschatzungen fur den Nettokundenzuwachs im ersten Quartal des Film- und Streaming-Konzerns zu niedrig seien, schrieb Analyst Douglas Mitchelson in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mne

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 04:33 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $372.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 55.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

