NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Up 9.9%

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) rose 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $12.10, approximately 29,274 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 554,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

NEWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $253.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 69.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,505 shares of company stock valued at $106,246. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

