NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 9.3% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.70, approximately 46,026,511 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 70,045,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

