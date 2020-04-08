Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Up 11.9%

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) traded up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $11.66, 20,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 343,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Nlight alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $360.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,405 shares of company stock worth $213,648. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nlight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 63,824 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Nlight by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nlight by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 55,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nlight by 24.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.